Cholamandalam Financial’s consolidated Q2 net rises 47% to ₹888 cr.

November 09, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (CFHL) consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 47% to ₹888 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,300 crore from ₹4,298 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa Group said in a statement.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹21,542 crore against ₹14,623 crore and registered a growth of 35% in net profit to ₹762 crore. Assets under management rose 46% to ₹1,33,775 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a Gross Written Premium of ₹1,984 crore, marking an increase of 29%. It posted a net profit of ₹111 crore against ₹40 crore. The company has an investment book of ₹15,240 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. posted total income of ₹18 crore against ₹16 crore and a net profit of ₹84 lakh against ₹1.71 crore.