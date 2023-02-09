Cholamandalam Financial Q3 consolidated net soars 33% to ₹720 cr.

February 09, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. (CFHL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December rose 33% to ₹720 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹3,360 crore from ₹2,591 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹17,559 crore against ₹10,430 crore and net profit rose 31% to ₹684 crore. Assets under management grew by 31% to ₹1,03,789 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a Gross Written Premium of ₹1,684 crore marking an increase of 17% and net profit more than doubled to ₹35 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., total income contracted by 4% to ₹15.90 crore and net profit declined to ₹1.29 crore against ₹2.24 crore.