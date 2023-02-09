HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cholamandalam Financial Q3 consolidated net soars 33% to ₹720 cr.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹3,360 crore from ₹2,591 crore

February 09, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. (CFHL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December rose 33% to ₹720 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹3,360 crore from ₹2,591 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹17,559 crore against ₹10,430 crore and net profit rose 31% to ₹684 crore. Assets under management grew by 31% to ₹1,03,789 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a Gross Written Premium of ₹1,684 crore marking an increase of 17% and net profit more than doubled to ₹35 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., total income contracted by 4% to ₹15.90 crore and net profit declined to ₹1.29 crore against ₹2.24 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.