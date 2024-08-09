GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cholamandalam Financial Q1 consolidated net rises 46% to ₹1,160 cr.

Published - August 09, 2024 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. reported consolidated net profit for the June quarter rose 46% to ₹1,160 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹7,633 crore from ₹5,626 crore, the investment arm of Murugappa group said in a statement.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹24,332 crore against ₹20,015 crore with a net profit of ₹942 crore (₹726 crore). Assets under management grew by 38% to ₹1,68,832 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a gross written premium of ₹1,957 crore against ₹1,731 crore. Net profit rose to ₹211 crore from ₹81 crore primarily on account of change in fair value of equity instruments.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. registered a total income of ₹16 crore against ₹15 crore.

