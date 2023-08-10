Cholamandalam Financial Q1 consolidated net rises 36% to ₹791 crore

August 10, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (CFHL) consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 36% to ₹792 crore.

Total income rose 44% to ₹5,715 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa Group said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹20,015 crore against ₹13,329 crore and net profit rose to ₹726 crore from ₹566 crore. Assets under management grew 42% to ₹1,22,755 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., registered a Gross Written Premium of ₹1,731 crore (₹1,384 crore). Net profit grew to ₹81 crore from ₹20 crore, primarily due to increase in fair value of equity investments. As of June, the company had an investment book of ₹14,781 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. registered total income of ₹15.28 crore against ₹15.09 crore.

