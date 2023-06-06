Chola to offer customised financing solutions to ALL dealers

June 06, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has tied up with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (Chola) to facilitate inventory financing for its dealers.

An MoU was signed between the parties to provide customised financing solutions for ALL’s 130 dealers, wherein Chola would offer a range of financial products to them across the country, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“By joining forces with Chola our expanded nationwide presence will instill unwavering trust in our dealerships across diverse markets, encompassing urban and rural areas alike,” said ALL president – LCV, Amandeep Singh.

“We are already in partnership with them for providing customised finance solutions for the buyers of Ashok Leyland’s vehicles. With our strong network of 1,191 branches across India, we now aim to offer Ashok Leyland’s dealers a never before experience through customised finance offerings in maintaining the company’s inventory in their respective dealerships,” said Chola ED Ravindra Kundu.