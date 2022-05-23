Chola signs pact with CarWale abSure for used car financing

CarTrade Tech’s CarWale abSure has entered into a strategic partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (Chola) to offer easy and smart financing for used cars.

As part of the agreement, Chola (the financial services arm of Murugappa Group) will be the preferred financier for customers purchasing used vehicles from CarWale abSure’s dealers. Carwale absure is the used-car platform of CarTrade Tech.

Chola will customise its products and offerings to suit the needs of these customers. This collaboration between Chola and CarWale abSure will make mobility accessible to the middle-class Indian, it said in a statement.

Together, we aim to offer used-vehicle buyers a never-before experience through customised finance packages that would come with speedy, convenient, and transparent processes,” said Ravindra Kundu, ED, Chola.