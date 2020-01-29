Business

Chola Q3 profit rises by 5% to ₹430 cr.

more-in

Murugappa Group firm Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 rose 5% to ₹430.31 crore.

During the period under review, total revenue rose to ₹3,395 crore from the ₹2,934 crore registered during the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd, in which the company holds 46.5% stake, disbursed ₹7,475 crore against ₹7,644 crore. Assets under management grew 25% to ₹65,992 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., a subsidiary in general insurance business in which the company holds about 60% stake, registered a gross written premium of ₹1,204 crore against ₹1,155 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., a joint venture company, in which the company holds 49.5% stake, registered a revenue of ₹12 crore against ₹10 crore.

The company’s standalone net profit for the quarter rose to ₹38.48 crore against ₹2.05 crore, the company said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 10:39:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/chola-q3-profit-rises-by-5-to-430-cr/article30686467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY