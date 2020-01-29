Chola Q3 profit rises by 5% to ₹430 cr.

Murugappa Group firm Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 rose 5% to ₹430.31 crore.

During the period under review, total revenue rose to ₹3,395 crore from the ₹2,934 crore registered during the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd, in which the company holds 46.5% stake, disbursed ₹7,475 crore against ₹7,644 crore. Assets under management grew 25% to ₹65,992 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., a subsidiary in general insurance business in which the company holds about 60% stake, registered a gross written premium of ₹1,204 crore against ₹1,155 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., a joint venture company, in which the company holds 49.5% stake, registered a revenue of ₹12 crore against ₹10 crore.

The company’s standalone net profit for the quarter rose to ₹38.48 crore against ₹2.05 crore, the company said in a statement.