Chola partners with Kinetic Green to offer retail finance for EVs

July 04, 2022 19:01 IST

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd. has partnered with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, to offer retail finance for electric vehicles. Kinetic Green has nominated Chola as an ‘accredited financier’ for its customers. The pact will enable customers to buy Kinetic Green range of battery-operated three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers in an easy and affordable way, the company said in a statement.