Chola MS Q2 standalone net almost trebles to ₹98 crore

November 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. (Chola MS) standalone net profit for the September quarter more than doubled to ₹98 crore from ₹35 crore.

Chola MS, a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Japan), has been growing faster than the industry for 10 quarters. It posted Gross Written Premium of ₹2,006 crore, 35% increase, aided by the re-entry into crop insurance which contributed to 14% growth, it said in a statement.

CIFCL has grown higher than industry in fire, retail health and motor lines of business. It reported solvency ratio of 1.89 times.

For the six months period, CIFCL networth stood ₹2,324 crore, with 83% comprising of accumulated profits over the years. The return on equity was 7% (not annualised) and the investment portfolio grew to ₹15,649 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chola MS is committed to pursuing higher than industry growth even as it improves overall profitability and return to investors and looks forward to a GWP of ₹10,000 crore in the near future. The technology transformation exercise that we have embarked will spur our growth, customer reach and servicing,” said its MD V. Suryanarayanan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.