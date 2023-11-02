HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chola MS Q2 standalone net almost trebles to ₹98 crore

November 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Managing Director V. Suryanarayanan says that the company is committed to pursuing higher-than-industry growth

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Managing Director V. Suryanarayanan says that the company is committed to pursuing higher-than-industry growth

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. (Chola MS) standalone net profit for the September quarter more than doubled to ₹98 crore from ₹35 crore.

Chola MS, a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Japan), has been growing faster than the industry for 10 quarters. It posted Gross Written Premium of ₹2,006 crore, 35% increase, aided by the re-entry into crop insurance which contributed to 14% growth, it said in a statement.

CIFCL has grown higher than industry in fire, retail health and motor lines of business. It reported solvency ratio of 1.89 times.

For the six months period, CIFCL networth stood ₹2,324 crore, with 83% comprising of accumulated profits over the years. The return on equity was 7% (not annualised) and the investment portfolio grew to ₹15,649 crore.

“Chola MS is committed to pursuing higher than industry growth even as it improves overall profitability and return to investors and looks forward to a GWP of ₹10,000 crore in the near future. The technology transformation exercise that we have embarked will spur our growth, customer reach and servicing,” said its MD V. Suryanarayanan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.