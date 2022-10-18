Chola MS posts 30% increase in its GWP during H1 of FY22

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 18, 2022 20:50 IST

V. Suryanarayanan, MD, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. (Chola MS) has posted a 30% growth in its gross written premium (GWP) for the half year ended September to ₹27.69 billion from the year-earlier period.

The investment corpus stood at ₹139.3 billion and solvency ratio 2.10 times, it said in a statement.

Chola MS, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is poised to grow bigger in size and market share, stronger in its profitability and solvency even it continues to uphold the brand’s promise ‘’pledge2protect,’ said V. Suryanarayanan, MD.

The company, a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Japan had posted GWP of ₹48.24 billion in FY22.

