Chola MS partners Denxpert for legal software

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 22:32 IST

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. a part of the Murugappa Group, has partnered Hungary- based Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd. to introduce the latter's legal software in India, backed by the European Union.

Denxpert Legal is a digital tool for regulatory mapping and assurance in matters pertaining to environment health and safety. This solution will help industries comply with legal regulations at both facility and the corporate level.

It is widely used in over 300 corporates, including Fortune 500 companies primarily in Europe and the U.S. Chola MS Risk Services piloted it at 50 major clients across various industrial sectors, it said in a statement.

This program has been supported by the EU under an innovation program called ‘Innowwide’ that involves a stringent selection process. The consortium of Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd. and Chola MS Risk Services had qualified after scoring above 95% in this evaluation.