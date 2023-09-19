Chola MS General eyes ₹10,500 crore revenue by FY26

September 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chola MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. (Chola MS) has set a near-term revenue target of more than ₹10,500 crore for FY26, said Managing Director V. Suryanarayanan.

“Last year, we posted a revenue of ₹6,200 crore and this year we are aiming at ₹7,700 crore,” he said in an interaction.

Talking about Q1 FY24, he said the company achieved a growth rate of 30.1%, which was almost double that of the industry growth rate. This upward trend in growth was evident across all segments and line segments such as motor, fire, health and personal accidental insurance, Mr. Suryanarayanan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On upcoming quarters, he said that Chola MS focus would be on growth path. “Our commitment is to grow at the rate of 1.3-1.5 times of the industry,” he said. “While the industry is likely to grow by 15% during the current fiscal, we will be targeting to grow at 25%,” the MD added.

Terming the growth momentum positive, he said if the trend continued, they might be ending FY26 at ₹9,800 crore.

He also said that the company had recently entered the crop insurance market and secured a cluster in Maharashtra, which was anticipated to fetch an additional revenue of ₹500 crore per annum.

“This is incremental revenue for us and adds to our existing growth trajectory. Going forward, the challenge is to maintain the growth rate,” he said.

Asked about EV insurance, he said that Chola MS had a 4-5% market share in the e-two wheeler segment.

Chola MS is a joint venture a between Murugappa Group and Mitsui Insurance Co. Ltd. of Japan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.