GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chola MS aims to outpace industry, grow at 17-18%: MD

Published - August 08, 2024 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cholamandalam MS General Co. Managing Director V. Suryanarayanan says that while they see absolute growth in motor premium, they would like to grow health insurance too.

Cholamandalam MS General Co. Managing Director V. Suryanarayanan says that while they see absolute growth in motor premium, they would like to grow health insurance too.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. (Chola MS) aims to grow at about 1.25-times the average industry growth over the medium term, Managing Director V. Suryanarayanan said.

“Our intent is to grow 1.25x of industry in the medium term,” Mr. Suryanarayanan said in a media interaction. “If the industry grows at 14%, we should be growing at 17-18%,” he added.

While motor insurance premium was expected to be around 62-63% of total revenue, followed by commercial vehicle insurance at about 16%, health insurance about 17%, and crop loan insurance seeing some marginal growth, the insurer’s aim was to diversify its business beyond the mainstay motor vehicle insurance, Mr. Suryanarayanan said.

“While we see absolute growth in motor premium, we would like to diversify our business and bring it down to 58-60% in the medium term. We would also like to grow faster in health insurance from 15% to 20% of our total business composition by bringing out new products such as for senior citizens,” he added.

Chola MS, a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, also expects to increase its equity investment book from the present 4.5% to 10% in 18 months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.