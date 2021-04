CHENNAI

06 April 2021 22:57 IST

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (Chola) has joined a consortium ‘Vishwakarma Payments Pvt. Ltd.’ for retail payments. Chola said in a filing that it is part of the consortium, which includes FSS, Zoho, Zerodha and RazorPay, that has applied for an umbrella entity licence for retail payments to the RBI.

