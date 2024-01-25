ADVERTISEMENT

Chola Investment Q3 net up 28% to ₹876 cr.

January 25, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) standalone net profit for the December quarter rise 28% to ₹876 crore over the year earlier period due to all-round growth in business segments.

Disbursements were up 27% to ₹22,383 crore and net income by 41% to ₹2,580 crore. Net interest margin slid to 7.4% from 7.6%. Total Assets Under Management rose 36% to ₹1,41,143 crore, the financial services arm of Murugappa group said in a statement.

Vehicle finance disbursements grew by 18% at ₹12,354 crore aided by a steady growth in used volumes. Loan Against Property business grew by 51% at ₹3,409 crore and Home Loans grew by 48% at ₹1,587 crore driven by branch expansion into tier-3 and tier-4 locations. Disbursement growth in the three new businesses was 33%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Small and Medium Enterprises Loan business disbursed ₹1,981 crore registering 11% growth, Consumer and Small Enterprise Loans segment disbursed ₹2,773 crore marking 48% growth and the Secured Business and Personal Loan segment disbursed ₹280 crore.

CIFCL continues to hold a strong liquidity position with ₹7,742 crore as cash balance as of December 2023.

Gross non performing asset reduced to 3.92% from 5.37% and net NPA to 2.56% from 3.76%. Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 19.37%.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share to be payable by February 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US