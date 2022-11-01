Chola Investment Q2 standalone net slides 7% to ₹563 cr.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 20:47 IST

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) second-quarter net profit slid 7% to ₹563 crore.

Revenue from operations posted 21% growth to ₹2,988 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Aggregate disbursements rose 68% to ₹14,623 crore with vehicle finance accounting for ₹8,502 crore, loans against property ₹2,246 crore, home loan ₹743 crore, SME loan ₹1,473 crore, consumer & small enterprise loans ₹1,579 crore and secured business & personal loan ₹81 crore.

The financial services arm of the Murugappa Group said assets under management were up 22% at ₹91,841 crore and its net income grew by 21% to ₹1,697 crore.

CIFCL continues to hold a strong liquidity position with ₹4,841 crore as cash balance with a total liquidity position of ₹6,573 crore. The asset-liability management is comfortable with no negative cumulative mismatches across all time buckets, it said.

Capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.40% against the regulatory requirement of 15%. Tier-I capital was at 15.77%.

