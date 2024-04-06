ADVERTISEMENT

Chola Investment posts 33% growth in disbursements

April 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL) overall disbursements grew 33% year-on-year to ₹88,300 crore for FY24.

Vehicle finance business increased by 21% to ₹48,200 crore and loans against property by 44% to ₹13,400 crore.

Disbursements in home-loan business rose 64% to ₹6,300 crore, while Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Loans business by 27% to ₹8,100 crore.

Consumer and Small Enterprise loans business registered 63% growth at ₹11,200 crore, while Secured Business and Personal Loans business grew 138% to ₹1,074 crore.

CIFCL Asset under Management grew around 35% to ₹1,53,000 crore.

As of March, CIFCL continues to hold a strong liquidity position of ₹8,100 crore in cash balance.

The financial arm of Murugappa group said in a regulatory filing that these are provisional figures and are subject to audit by Joint Statutory auditors of the company.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. ended FY24 with a growth of 22% in its gross written premium over the year ago period to ₹7,500 crore.

