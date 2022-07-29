Business

Chola Investment Finance Q1 net up 73% to ₹566 cr.

Special CorrespondentJuly 29, 2022 20:47 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:47 IST

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd, (CIFCL), a Murugappa group firm, has reported 73% increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 22 to ₹566 crore.

Total revenue from operations up 12% to ₹2,770 crore from ₹2,481 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the period disbursement was up by 267% to ₹13,329 crore, total AUM up 14% to ₹86,703 crore and Net Income Margin up 19% to ₹1,640 crore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vehicle finance disbursements grew to ₹8,562 crore from ₹2,846 crore, Loan Against Property business disbursed ₹2,169 crore (₹386 crore), while home loan business disbursed ₹478 crore against ₹199 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Small and Medium Enterprises Loan business disbursed ₹1,030 crore against ₹204 crore. New businesses Consumer and Small Enterprise Loans and Secured Business and Personal Loans (SBPL) had registered disbursements of ₹1,055 crore and ₹36 crore respectively.

CIFCL had a capital adequacy ratio of 19.15%, with Tier-I Capital accounting for 16.3%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...