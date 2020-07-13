Chola in talks with auto firms to plan loan disbursements

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (Chola), which is into vehicle financing, has started holding discussions with automobile majors to assess their production strategies in view of the uncertainty prevailing in the Indian market due to COVID-19, and to plan loan disbursements accordingly.

“We have already initiated talks with auto majors such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and the Mahindras, to name a few, to find out which model or geography they would be focussing on in the coming months,” said a top executive of Chola, on condition of anonymity.

“A quick reading of the situation says that rural markets are set to pick up due to early monsoon and a good crop. Accordingly, Chola will replan its disbursement strategy product-wise and geography-wise,” he said. Chola was trying to understand the financing pattern for vehicles in light of the changed conditions, he added.

He said the understanding was that the demand for light commercial and medium commercial vehicles, tractors and entry-level cars would pick up soon.

“The COVID-19 situation has significantly impacted businesses across industries. Chola has undertaken a host of initiatives to mitigate itself from the evolving risks. The company has also re-evaluated the quality of underlying assets and stress-tested the same across vehicle finance, home equity and home loan businesses.” Arun Alagappan, MD, Chola, had said in the annual report.

Every crisis presents an opportunity to emerge stronger, and the current scenario is no different. This crisis too, provides an opportunity to re-shape the company’s strategies and increase its share of business in the markets it serves, he said.

Based on the situation, Chola has accelerated multiple growth initiatives for implementation post COVID-19, including enhanced use of digital platforms for disbursements and collections, lead generation and ramping up ability to remotely interact with customers and field assets enabling implementation of the digital data centre and ramping up the capabilities of digital portal Gaadi Bazaar.

“These interventions shall ensure that the company is ahead of the curve when the crisis settles down and markets return to normal,” he said.

“Despite the prevailing challenges, Chola has displayed commendable tenacity in the face of adversity. It was one among the first in the industry to activate a robust business continuity plan,” said M.M. Murugappan, chairman, Chola.

Asserting that Chola, over a period of time, had invested in upgrading itself digitally, he said these investments will hold the company in good stead in a post COVID-19 world.