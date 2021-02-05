Chola Financial posts 6% increase in Q3 profit

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. (CFHL) reported a 6% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹455 crore.
Total income rose 7% to ₹3,645 crore. However, on a standalone basis, CFHL reported a loss of ₹3.48 crore compared with a net profit of ₹39.36 crore a year earlier due to interest costs recognised on the borrowing made for ‘equity investment in a subsidiary company’, it said in a regulatory filing.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹7,926 crore compared with ₹7,475 crore and posted a net profit of ₹409 crore (₹389 crore). Assets under management grew 15% to ₹75,813 crore.
Insurance arm Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a Gross Written Premium of ₹1,274 crore (₹1,207 crore). Net profit remained flat at ₹46 crore. Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. recorded total income of ₹13.32 crore (₹12.42 crore). Net profit rose to ₹3.57 crore (₹1.29 crore). CFHL’s board also approved the issue of non-convertible debentures of up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath