Chola Financial net profit dips 26%

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (CFHL) standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 contracted 26% to ₹25.36 crore following COVID-19 and macro economic conditions.

Total income stood at ₹28.66 crore against ₹36.47 crore in the year-earlier period. CFHL said the pandemic had a consequential impact on the regular operations of the company, including its lending and collection activities.

CIFCLsaid it used relevant indicators of moratorium along with an estimation of potential stress on probability of defaults and loss given defaults due to COVID19 situation and has incrementally provided for an expected credit loss of Rs.593.06 crore for the year ended March 2020. However, the actual impairment loss could be different from these estimates, it said in a regulatory filing.

During February, the company declared an interim dividend of 65 paise per equity share for FY20.

The board has recommended the same to be confirmed as the final dividend for FY20.