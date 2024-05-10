ADVERTISEMENT

Chola Financial Holdings Q4 consolidated net rises 27% to ₹1,144 cr.

Published - May 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (CFHL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March rose 27% YoY to ₹1,144 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹7,083 crore from ₹5,186 crore, of which the financial segment accounted for ₹5,428 crore and insurance segment for ₹1,751 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa Group said in a statement.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹24,784 crore against ₹21,020 crore with a 24% increase in net profit to ₹1,058 crore. Assets under management grew by 36% to ₹1,53,718 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a gross written premium of ₹2,000 crore against ₹1,805 crore. Net profit grew 51% to ₹95 crore primarily on account of change in fair value of equity instruments. The company had an investment book of ₹16,538 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. registered a total income of ₹21 crore against ₹18 crore, while net profit marginally rose to ₹3.75 crore (₹2.69 crore).

The board declared a final dividend of 55 paise per share, which will be paid by September 7.

