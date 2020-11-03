BusinessChennai 03 November 2020 22:40 IST
Comments
Chola Financial Holdings posts ₹3.42 crore loss
Updated: 03 November 2020 22:40 IST
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. a Murugappa group firm, has posted a net loss of ₹3.42 crore for the second quarter ended September against a profit of ₹16.93 crore in the year-earlier period on account of interest cost recognised on borrowing made for equity investment in subsidiary company.
Total revenue stood at ₹2.53 crore (₹18.37 crore). Finance cost stood at ₹5.45 crore. Interest and dividend income plunged to ₹54 lakh (₹16.35 crore).
More In Business
Read more...