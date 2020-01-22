Chola Finance to invest ₹350 crore in Chola Investment

The board of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. (CFHL), a Murugappa Group company, on Wednesday granted approval to invest up to ₹350 crore in the proposed preferential issue of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL).

The present holding of CFHL is about 46.5% in CIFCL. The fresh investment is subject to SEBI’s regulations and regulatory approvals, finalization of the size, pricing and other terms of the issue, said the company in a regulatory filing.