Chola Finance to invest ₹350 crore in Chola Investment

The board of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. (CFHL), a Murugappa Group company, on Wednesday granted approval to invest up to ₹350 crore in the proposed preferential issue of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL).
The present holding of CFHL is about 46.5% in CIFCL. The fresh investment is subject to SEBI’s regulations and regulatory approvals, finalization of the size, pricing and other terms of the issue, said the company in a regulatory filing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.