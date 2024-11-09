Chola Finance consolidated Q2 net rises 27% to ₹1,125 crore

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (CFHL) reported consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 27% over the year ago period to ₹1,125 crore.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹8,180 crore from ₹6,372 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa Group said in a statement.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹24,314 crore against ₹21,542 crore and registered a growth of 26% in net profit to ₹963 crore. Assets under management rose 33% to ₹1,77,426 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a Gross Written Premium of ₹2,209 crore, marking an increase of 11%. It posted a net profit of ₹153 crore against ₹111 crore. The company has an investment book of ₹17,332 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. posted total income of ₹21 crore against ₹18 crore and a net profit of ₹1.49 crore against ₹84 lakh.

