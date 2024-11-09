 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chola Finance consolidated Q2 net rises 27% to ₹1,125 crore

Published - November 09, 2024 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.’s (CFHL) reported consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 27% over the year ago period to ₹1,125 crore.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹8,180 crore from ₹6,372 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa Group said in a statement.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. disbursed ₹24,314 crore against ₹21,542 crore and registered a growth of 26% in net profit to ₹963 crore. Assets under management rose 33% to ₹1,77,426 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a Gross Written Premium of ₹2,209 crore, marking an increase of 11%. It posted a net profit of ₹153 crore against ₹111 crore. The company has an investment book of ₹17,332 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd. posted total income of ₹21 crore against ₹18 crore and a net profit of ₹1.49 crore against ₹84 lakh.

Published - November 09, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.