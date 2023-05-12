ADVERTISEMENT

Chola FHL consolidated Q4 net rises 31% to ₹901 cr.

May 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. (Chola FHL) has reported a 31% growth in consolidated net profit from the year-earlier period to ₹901 crore.

Total revenue from operations grew to ₹5,186 crore from ₹3,743 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa Group said in a regulatory filing.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. reported a net profit of ₹853 crore against ₹690 crore. The firm disbursed ₹66,532 crore (₹35,490 crore). Assets under management grew 36% to ₹1.13 lakh crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. registered a gross written premium of ₹6,407 crore for the year, an increase of 23%. Net profit rose 55% to ₹158 crore.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., registered a total income of ₹65 crore for the year against ₹60 crore. Net profit grew to ₹7 crore from ₹5 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of 55 paise per share, which will be paid by September 8.

