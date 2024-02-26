ADVERTISEMENT

Chola Chairman Vellayan Subbiah bags EY Entrepreneur of the year award for 2023

February 26, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-member independent jury, led by former ICICI Bank Chairman K.V. Kamath, selected Mr. Vellayan for his bold strategies to transform existing businesses while seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversification, which not only helped him grow his group companies to unprecedented scale but also created four times increase in shareholder value in just three years, according to EY. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. and Executive Vice Chairman of Tube Investments of India Ltd., was conferred the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award at a function held in Mumbai recently.

A nine-member independent jury, led by former ICICI Bank Chairman K.V. Kamath, selected Mr. Vellayan for his bold strategies to transform existing businesses while seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversification, which not only helped him grow his group companies to unprecedented scale but also created four times increase in shareholder value in just three years, EY said in a statement.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was conferred the Special Jury Award for his outstanding leadership of the Tata Group and contributions to nation-building.

TVS Chairman Emeritus Venus Srinivasan was given ‘The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his decades of entrepreneurial excellence in revolutionising the two-wheeler industry in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US