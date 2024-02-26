GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chola Chairman Vellayan Subbiah bags EY Entrepreneur of the year award for 2023

February 26, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A nine-member independent jury, led by former ICICI Bank Chairman K.V. Kamath, selected Mr. Vellayan for his bold strategies to transform existing businesses while seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversification, which not only helped him grow his group companies to unprecedented scale but also created four times increase in shareholder value in just three years, according to EY.

A nine-member independent jury, led by former ICICI Bank Chairman K.V. Kamath, selected Mr. Vellayan for his bold strategies to transform existing businesses while seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversification, which not only helped him grow his group companies to unprecedented scale but also created four times increase in shareholder value in just three years, according to EY.

Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. and Executive Vice Chairman of Tube Investments of India Ltd., was conferred the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award at a function held in Mumbai recently.

A nine-member independent jury, led by former ICICI Bank Chairman K.V. Kamath, selected Mr. Vellayan for his bold strategies to transform existing businesses while seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversification, which not only helped him grow his group companies to unprecedented scale but also created four times increase in shareholder value in just three years, EY said in a statement.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was conferred the Special Jury Award for his outstanding leadership of the Tata Group and contributions to nation-building.

TVS Chairman Emeritus Venus Srinivasan was given ‘The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his decades of entrepreneurial excellence in revolutionising the two-wheeler industry in India.

