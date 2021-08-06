Chiratae Ventures closes fourth fund at $337 mn

Chiratae Ventures said it closed its fourth fund at $337 million, which was oversubscribed by 25%.

More than half of the funds came from Indian investors, including family offices and industrial families while global investors from the U.S., U.K., Europe, Japan, and Singapore brought in the rest.

With cumulative assets under management of $950 million, Chiratae Ventures had invested in more than 100 deals since its inception in 2006, delivered 2 IPOs, 4 unicorns and had 38 exits, said the company in a statement.