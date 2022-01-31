Chip crunch drags Tata Motors to ₹1,451 cr. loss

NEW DELHI

31 January 2022 22:59 IST

JLR retail sales declines 37.6%

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, dragged down by the impact of semiconductor shortage on its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,941.48 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹72,229.29 crore in the third quarter as against ₹75,653.79 crore in the year-earlier quarter, it added.

JLR posted a pre-tax loss of £9 million in the quarter, while revenue was down 21.1% at £4.7 billion, Tata Motors said in a statement.

JLR sales remain constrained by semiconductor shortages with retail sales of 80,126 vehicles, down 37.6% as compared with the third quarter of FY21, it added.

“Whilst semiconductor supplies have continued to constrain sales this quarter, we continue to see a very strong demand for our products, underlining the desirability of our vehicles,” JLR’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré said.