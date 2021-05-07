In some relief for the Indian pharmaceuticals industry and towards ensuring continuity in key raw material supplies from China, Sichuan Airlines is resuming cargo services to India. Chengdu-Bengaluru service will start on May 9 and Chengdu to Chennai, from May 12, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India director general Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said.
Chinese airline to restart cargo service to India
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
May 07, 2021 04:04 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
May 07, 2021 04:04 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 7, 2021 4:04:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/chinese-airline-to-restart-cargo-service-to-india/article34502553.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story