Business

China’s Sept. factory activity unexpectedly expands: official PMI

China’s factory activity unexpectedly expanded in September, an official survey showed on Friday, even as authorities imposed strict COVID-19 curbs in big cities and export growth softened.

It returned to growth after contracting for two consecutive months.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 50.1 in September, from 49.4 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the PMI to come in at 49.6.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2022 8:37:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/chinas-sept-factory-activity-unexpectedly-expands-official-pmi/article65955997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY