ADVERTISEMENT

China's industrial profits slump in Jan.-Feb. as COVID pain lingers

March 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BEIJING

China Jan-Feb industrial profits slump 22.9% year-on-year, decline 4% for 2022

Reuters

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.91 million) from their main operations. | Photo Credit: ALY SONG

Profits at industrial firms in China declined 22.9% in the first two months of 2023 from the year before, official data showed on Monday, as the factory sector struggles to claw its way out of the slump caused by COVID-related disruptions.

The contraction followed a 4% fall in industrial profits for the whole of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, pointing to a downbeat start to the year for factories at large.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.91 million) from their main operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Monday data follows a flurry of economic indicators that show an uneven road to recovery from a bruising three-year battle against the pandemic.

Factory output growth accelerated to 2.4% in January-February, data showed earlier this month.

While retail sales swung back to growth, property investment continued to decline despite robust government support aimed at reviving the ailing housing market.

Beijing is seeking to get the economy back on a recovery track and set a modest growth target of around 5% for this year at this month's annual parliamentary gathering.

China's central bank this month unexpectedly cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year to help support the economic recovery.

Combined January and February data are published for most economic indicators to flatten out distortions from the shifting timing of the Lunar New Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US