China’s Huawei reiterates commitment to India

Chinese telecommunications technology provider Huawei on Friday reiterated its commitment to the Indian market and stressed that it was here for the long haul.
“Huawei has been a proud partner to India’s digital transformation over the last 20 years,” David Li, CEO, Huawei India, said while unveiling the firm’s campaign “As Committed as Ever - With India, For India” to mark 20 years of operations in the country.
The campaign comes amid growing anti-China sentiment in India due to border tensions between the two neighbours. There is also uncertainty over whether India will allow Chinese players, including Huawei, to bid for supplying 5G networks. However, the Ministry of Electronics and IT informed Parliament there was no proposal to exclude Chinese players from 5G contracts.
“As an ICT global leader, we have bought our expertise to help grow the Indian ecosystem and integrate it into the global value chain for a self-reliant India. These 20 years are testimony to our commitment to deliver secure networks, introduce world-class technologies for India’s needs, creating jobs and contributing to India’s economic growth. Huawei is with India, for India,” Mr. Li added.
Pointing out Huawei’s presence in India was its largest overseas and most localised, it said the carrier, consumer and enterprise business groups were serving varied needs, from infrastructure to handsets.
