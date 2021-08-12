China’s GWM bags trademark for Aure, may start production soon

MUMBAI

12 August 2021 23:46 IST

Indicating softening of stance by the Union government on Chinese investments, the Registrar of Trade Marks recently granted a trademark to the Indian subsidiary of Chinese automobile company Great Wall Motor (GWM) for a mobility product ‘Aure’.

GWM, with a concrete plan to invest $1 billion in India, has been waiting for permission for over a year to take over General Motors India’s closed down plant in Talegaon in Maharashtra to start production. The border dispute between India and China complicated the matter for the auto giants as well as other Chinese companies planning to start business in India.

According to documents reviewed by The Hindu, the approval for the trademark was granted on July 14, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

“The above said application shall be advertised in the Trade Mark Journal ‘As Accepted’ under the provisions of section 20 (1) of the Trade Mark Act 1999,” a letter from of the office of the Registrar of Trade Mark, Delhi said.

GWM had applied for the trademark for ‘Aure’ on June 29, 2021 through efiling. ‘Aure’, which is likely to a new automobile brand for GWM, has been registered as a device. The trademark was published in the journal on July 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, in July, 2021 GWM India terminated the employment of 1,068 employees who moved the labour court seeking a stay on the sale of GM plant to GWM till their issue was sorted out. The employees wanted to be transferred along with the GM plant to GWM which the auto giant refused to accept.

“We have no problem in GWM taking over the plant, but with the help of GM, they cannot lay off the existing employees and then hire cheap labour to run the same plant. That is not acceptable,” said a member of the workers’ union asking not to be named.