China’s Great Wall Motor commits to $1 billion investment in Maharashtra

China’s largest sport utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer Great Wall Motor Company Ltd., which recently acquired General Motors’ car manufacturing plant at Talegaon, near Pune, has signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government reaffirming its commitment to invest $1 billion in phases.

“The MoU officially announced the investment in the state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra. The plant will be equipped with latest world-class technology and along with the R&D centre in Bengaluru will generate employment for over 3,000 people in phased manner,” GWM said in a statement.

Parker Shi, MD, GWM India, said, “This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes.” “Overall, we are committed to $1 billion investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world-class intelligent and premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3,000 people in a phased manner,” he added.

The plant located in Talegaon Industrial Park, Maharashtra, covers an area of about 300 acres and is close to the Expressway.

The unit is about 100 kilometres from Mumbai Port. The factory already has facilities like logistics distribution centre, training centre, project management building, administrative office building and a public facilities centre.