‘China’s auto exports surged 63.7% in 2023’

The surge in exports may propel China past Japan as the world’s number one exporter of cars

January 12, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

AP

China’s auto exports surged 63.7% in 2023 while domestic sales, boosted by year-end incentives, rose 4.2%, an industry association said Thursday.

The surge in exports, to 4.1 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, may propel China past Japan as the world’s number one exporter of cars. Japan exported 3.6 million cars in the first 11 months of the year, with a final tally expected on Jan. 31.

Chinese automakers have aggressively expanded exports in search of growth missing at home as China’s economy slows. They have also pushed into electric vehicles as government subsidies transformed China into the world’s largest EV market, even as car sales have stagnated overall. Auto sales inside China totalled 21.9 million cars last year, down from a peak of about 24 million in 2017. An explosion in sales to Russia helped drive up China’s exports in 2023, as European and Japanese makers pulled back because of the war in Ukraine.

China exported 840,000 vehicles to Russia in the first 11 months of last year, including trucks and buses as well as cars. The China Passenger Car Association said earlier this week that demand in Russia and neighbouring countries is slowing and future export growth will depend on an expansion of EV sales overseas.

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling EV in China last year, with 6,46,800 units sold, followed by the BYD Song sedan at 4,28,600 units, according to a passenger car group.

