Business

China rejects Foxconn's request to resume production in key Shenzhen plant -source

more-in

Authorities in the manufacturing hub of Shenzhen will check the plant again later this week to ensure virus control measures are properly in place.

Taiwan's Foxconn was not allowed to resume production in its plant in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen that had been shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Authorities in the manufacturing hub of Shenzhen will check the plant again later this week to ensure virus control measures are properly in place, the person said, adding that employees there were told not to return to work on Tuesday.

Also Read
File photo.

Foxconn says plans in place to meet production obligations after virus outbreak

 

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, makes electronic devices for global vendors including Apple.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International Business
manufacturing and engineering
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 2:48:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/china-rejects-foxconns-request-to-resume-production-in-key-shenzhen-plant-source/article30782279.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY