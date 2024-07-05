China-manufactured EVs hit with duties in biggest EU trade case yet

The European Union (EU) will impose tariffs of up to 37.6% from Friday on imports of electric vehicles (EVs) made in China, EU officials said, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing in Brussels’ largest trade case yet.

There is however a four-month window during which the tariffs are provisional and intensive talks are expected to continue between the two sides as Beijing threatens wide-ranging retaliation.

The European Commission’s provisional duties of between 17.4% and 37.6% without backdating are designed to prevent what its President Ursula von der Leyen has said is a threatened flood of cheap EVs built on State subsidies.

Minor adjustments

The rates, laid out in a 208-page document published on Thursday, are almost exactly the same as those announced by the Commission on June 12. The executive made slight adjustments after firms identified minor calculation errors in the initial disclosure.

Beijing said then it would take “all necessary measures” to safeguard China’s interests.

These could include retaliatory tariffs on exports to China of products such as cognac or pork.

EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said there is no basis for China to retaliate.

Fair competition

“Our aim is to ... ensure fair competition and level playing field,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The EU anti-subsidy investigation has nearly four more months to run.

At the end of it, the Commission, the EU’s executive arm, could propose “definite duties”, typically applying for five years, on which EU members would vote.

“Those talks with China are ongoing and indeed should a mutually beneficial solution emerge, we can also find ways not to apply at the end of the day the tariffs,” Mr. Dombrovskis said.

“But it is very clear this solution (would) need to solve that market distortion that we are currently having ... and it needs to be market compliant.”

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday both sides have so far held several rounds of technical talks over tariff issue.

“We hope the European and Chinese sides will move in the same direction, show sincerity, and push forward with the consultation process as soon as possible,” He Yadong, a Ministry spokesperson, said. BYD will face duties of 17.4%, Geely 19.9% and SAIC 37.6%, the EU said on Thursday. These are on top of the EU’s standard 10% duty on car imports.

Companies deemed by the EU to have cooperated with the anti-subsidy investigation, including western carmakers Tesla and BMW, will be subject to 20.8% tariffs and those that did not cooperate a rate of 37.6%.

Europe’s biggest carmaker Volkswagen was swift to criticise Thursday’s announcement.

“The negative effects of this decision outweigh any benefits for the European and especially, the German automotive industry,” a Volkswagen spokesperson said in a statement.

Industry warning

Auto-industry executives warned against the tariffs, fearful of counter-tariffs or other measures that could affect the competitiveness of their cars in China when they are already struggling to keep up with a growing number of local competitors in the EV market. German carmakers made a third of their sales last year in China.

The Commission has estimated Chinese brands’ share of the EU market has risen to 8% from below 1% in 2019 and could reach 15% in 2025. It says prices are typically 20% below those of EU-made models.

Wavering EU support

European policymakers are keen to avoid a repeat of what happened with solar panels a decade ago, when the EU took limited action to curb Chinese imports and many European manufacturers collapsed. The EU launched its anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs last October.

The issue will be put to EU members in an advisory vote in the coming weeks, the first official test of support in the Commission’s case, which is the first trade case of this kind.

Although the Commission initiated its investigation without an industry complaint, members are wavering over whether to back the additional tariffs, highlighting Brussels’ challenge in getting support for the case.

The Chinese Passenger Car Association has said the tariffs will have a modest impact on the majority of Chinese firms.

The rates are far lower than the 100% tariff Washington plans to apply to Chinese EV imports from the month of August.