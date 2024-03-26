China job ad sparks social-media outcry over ‘middle-age’ joblessness

March 26, 2024 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST

A job advertisement in China seeking cashiers aged 18 to 30 at a grocery store ignited debate on social media about the perils of “middle-aged unemployment,” amid a scramble to fill jobs across age groups and energise a sluggish economy.

With tens of millions of college graduates set to join the workforce in the next few years, the nation of 1.4 billion is grappling with the threat of high youth unemployment, but people over 30 also face unrelenting pressure in finding jobs.

“It’s not easy,” said a commenter in the city of Ningbo in the eastern province of Zhejiang, posting on the Weibo social media platform, alongside a picture of a supermarket ad seeking the cashiers aged between 18 and 30.

“Do you think it is easy to find a job now?”

The anguished posting drew more than 140 million views and prompted 41,000 discussions, including emotional comments.

“Was it difficult to find a job when you were over 35 before?” asked another Weibo user, with an accompanying emoji icon representing bitterness.

“Now it becomes 30 years old. At the same time, the retirement age has to be delayed. So what are you going to do in between?” State media said China plans to raise the retirement age in phases as population ages rapidly.

That threshold ranks among the world’s lowest, at 60 for men, and younger still for women, who may retire at 55 from white-collar jobs, but 50 if working in factories.

However, China has yet to announce a change in its retirement age or specific national strategies to ensure longer employment.

