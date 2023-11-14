China is an extremely important manufacturing location, says DHL’s Meyer

How has business changed post pandemic and how have you adjusted your plans?

During COVID-19, for us, it was very busy time. After that, I would characterise it as three things. First of all, we are seeing normalisation of freight rates, particularly ocean freight. We had seen unprecedented rates at that time especially ocean freight which was extreme. It is normalising as everyone expected. Secondly, it is the impact of rising interest rates across major economies. The drying up of cheap capital not only is impacting the real estate sector but also reducing the inflow of capital to even start-ups and that is painful. Given the rate differential the cycle has come to zero in geographies like Europe or 500 bps higher that had quite an impact and we should feel that. The third element which is relevant to our business is the e-commerce transition which is fully intact. It got a humongous boost during COVID-19, it slowed down afterwards a bit when retail [stores] reopened but this is a trend that we really see kicking in again that is supporting large part of our business.

Is there a challenge to globalisation because during COVID-19 many countries formed regional groupings and relied on their local markets like India to spur growth?

There is a geopolitical discussion around on how regions want to collaborate with each other and what area to collaborate and which area they don’t. I think which is very important for us to recognise is the fact that globalisation had an immensity positive effect. Trade has brought affordability and wealth to many. It has helped export led economies to develop, it has also got affordable goods to consumers in developed and developing countries. And this is something that should not be underestimated. Hurdles to trade are hurdles to raising wealth and participating in creation of wealth.

The global economy has been facing multiple shocks starting from the pandemic, to the Russian war, interest rate hike in the U.S. and now the Israel-Hamas war. What is your view on global growth/de-growth because you should be reading the pulse of the global economy

We do see there is a different judgement on supply chains but that is also not the case that things go from one side entirely to the other. China remains an extremely important manufacturing location. It has developed the expertise, depth and breadth in manufacturing that is unprecedented not available in other parts of the world including renewable energy which is extremely important for the low and no carbon economy. It is important to recognise that China still plays that important role. It is now to be seen what strengths different countries including India pick up with regard to relying on domestic consumption and also playing a role as a global manufacturing location. And if it is global manufacturing location, it also requires, for export to import because all parts and components of capital goods to be made in a specific country so to participate in the greater benefit of global trade it also requires openness to trade.

India is capitalising on the China plus 1 strategy of many multinationals. Does India have the potential to emerge as a viable alternative to China?

I think India has all the potential. It has also the potential to become a manufacturing location. It is important that the Indian government has taken very positive steps in terms of investment in infrastructure which is conducive to business, conducive to build wealth and prosperity in the country. Now, going forward I do believe that one must recognise that one can not have the cake and eat it. If you want to be a player in global manufacturing, it requires openness to trade, it requires the ability to import goods, because initially you can not localise the entire supply chain. So, a choice has to be made to whether to relay more on domestic consumption and independence or to become a global manufacturing hub through openness when it comes to trade.

