GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chikkaballapur, Bidadi and Hubballi–Dharwad finalised as EV clusters in Karnataka

The government has identified around 800 acres of land for these clusters

Published - August 29, 2024 11:28 am IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
An electric vehicle charging station in Bengaluru. Data from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) shows that Karnataka has the highest number (5,765) of public EV charging stations in India. 

An electric vehicle charging station in Bengaluru. Data from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) shows that Karnataka has the highest number (5,765) of public EV charging stations in India.  | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

As a part of the revised Karnataka Electric Vehicle (EV) policy 2023–28, the Department of Commerce and Industries has finalised Chikkaballapur and Bidadi near Bengaluru, and Hubballi–Dharwad as locations for the proposed new EV clusters. 

Based on the recommendations of the EV industry, these clusters, which are also termed as EV Model Cities, are being developed to strengthen the adoption of EVs in Karnataka. The government has identified around 800 acres of land for these clusters.

“We want EV manufacturing and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) (those who make components) to be in one place. Hence, we have created these clusters. The manufacturers can come and set up their factories on the land provided by us,” said Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries and Commerce. 

If companies want a build-to-suit facility, then the department will work out the details with a third party and provide the same. There are plans to set up testing facilities for EV industry in these clusters.

“A couple of companies have already started working from the Gauribidanur cluster in Chikkaballapur district,” Ms. Krishna said. 

While other locations, like Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mysuru, were also considered for establishing clusters, the three locations have been finalised based on EV penetration in the nearby districts, according to sources. “However, there is scope to set up more clusters in the future,” the source said.  

Along with providing a boost to the creation of an EV ecosystem in Karnataka and providing a sustainable transportation framework, the EV policy aims to attract ₹50,000 crore worth of investments in the sector and also create one lakh job opportunities. Karnataka was the first State in India to roll out an EV policy in 2017. The new policy was announced as the timeline for the first policy neared completion. 

Along with the Department of Commerce and Industries, the Energy Department, which is the nodal department for the creation of EV charging infrastructure, has taken several steps to bolster the adoption of EVs. Recently, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) data showed that Karnataka had the highest number (5,765) of public EV charging stations in India. 

The State government, in collaboration with power supply companies, also plans to invest ₹35 crore to set up 100 EV charging stations in the State.  

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.