Chidambaram slams survey’s reform ‘claims’

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday slammed the government’s Economic Survey for showcasing the farm laws and the Labour Codes as part of structural reforms.
“According to the Survey, the top three ‘structural reforms’ were the (1) anti farmer laws (2) the new MSME definition and (3) the four Labour Codes,” the opposition Congress leader tweeted.
“The farmers have rejected the three Farm laws. The MSMEs have said that they had got no relief at all. The Trade Unions have, rejected the four Labour Codes! What is reform is what the people have rejected. It is the new definition of ‘reform’ and ‘democracy’,” he posted on his Twitter feed.
Criticising the language used in this year’s document, the former Finance Minister said earlier it was to communicate economic prospects in simple language but now the purpose had changed.
“The most frequently used word in the Economic Survey is ‘regression.’ The current government has taught us the meaning of ‘recession.’ When you learn the meaning of ‘recession’ and ‘regression,’ you will qualify to be included in the team to write the next Economic Survey,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath