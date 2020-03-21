Chicken and maize prices crash as COVID-19 takes a toll

Chicken prices have crashed from ₹90 a kg last month to ₹20 in Mumbai as people are staying away from consuming poultry in fearing COVID-19.

Despite several awareness campaigns to demolish misconceptions that poultry had something to do with the dreaded virus, people are still staying away.

Listed poultry companies such as Pune-based Venky’s (India) Ltd. and Indore-based Simran Firms Ltd. (SFL) are likely to report lower revenues in this quarter as business has suffered enormously.

Despite several attempts a senior official from Venky’s was not available for comment.

“The poultry prices are all time low. Ex-farm broiler price is ₹10-₹15 per kg (cost of production ₹75 per kg ) and egg prices are ₹1.5 per egg ex farm ( cost of production is ₹3.5 per egg). Due to reduction in chicken and egg production , feed demand and prices are coming down on daily basis. The price of main raw material , like corn and soya bean meal , have dropped more than 10% in last 2 weeks,” said a Godrej Agrovet Ltd. spokesperson.

As per a previous estimate, the poultry trade in Maharashtra was losing over ₹10 crore a day due to lack of appetite for chicken.

“Though there is no direct link between chicken and COVID-19, people will stay away from poultry as long as the fear is there. So it will impact the poultry companies like Venky’s and SFL and any other company that is linked to this business. In this quarter, their revenues will be lower and the trend has been reflected in their share prices on account of this direct impact,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.

Poultry farmers are bearing the maximum brunt due to the price crash and there has been no compensation from the government.

“The business has totally collapsed. Prices have crashed to ₹20 a kg and there has been no demand. Earlier, I used to sell 150 birds a day, now it has come down to a dozen,” said Salim Momin, a poultry dealer from Lalbaug, Mumbai.

Similarly, prices of maize which goes into making poultry feed has reduced to a great extent.

Grain merchant Devendra Vora, proprietor, Friendship Brokers, APMC Market, New Mumbai, said maize prices had slumped since last two to three months when COVID-19 started spreading around the world.

“Maize prices have slumped because there is no global demand. Since demand for poultry feed has come down, maize prices have suffered. Due to COVID-19 effect, prices have reduced to ₹1,500 to ₹1,600 per 100 kg from ₹1,900 in January.”

“Farmers are the worst suffers,” he added.

In Maharashtra, the minimum support price for maize has come down to less than ₹1,300 per 100 kg from ₹1,700 last year.

This indicates the lower income for farmers.

“Demand for maize, a crucial component for the poultry industry is hit and there has been an dip in prices as well. This is owing to the food processing industry facing issues such as shortage of staff owing to COVID-19. However, we believe that if we as a society are able to control the spread of Corona virus in the next couple of weeks, we would witness the prices will springing back to normal. The graph of food grains prices will rebound quickly as demand from food processing industry will rise in order to upsurge capacity utilizations from the low levels of operations presently,” said Amith Aggarwal, CEO, Agribazaar.

“We believe that this is the right time for government agencies to collaborate with private companies like us and plan for greater MSP procurement to protect the interest of our farmers. Any current stress to farmers may spill over and adversely impact sowing in the Kharif season,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Get Outlook for iOS