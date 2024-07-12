Chennai’s Anicut Capital closes late-stage equity continuum fund of ₹300 crore

Chennai-based Anicut Capital, a multi-asset alternative investment firm, on Friday, July 12, 2024, announced the close of its maiden late-stage equity continuum fund of ₹300 crore. This fund is designed to support companies preparing for an IPO within the next 2-4 years. With this closure, Anicut Capital’s total assets under management (AUM) have surpassed ₹3,000 crore across all its funds.

“Anicut Capital’s closure of the Anicut Equity Continuum Fund marks a significant milestone in our mission to support high-potential companies on their path to IPO,” said Ashvin Chaddha, managing partner and co-founder, Anicut Capital.

Anicut Capital is raising its third credit fund, aiming for a corpus of ₹1,200-1,500 crore. To date, ₹400 crore has been deployed across seven deals, with the entire corpus expected to be deployed by the end of the financial year. This takes the private credit total deployment to ₹3,200 crore across mid-sized enterprises since inception. Its angel fund, started in January 2020, has invested over ₹275 crore in over 60 early and growth-stage startups. Its equity growth fund, started in 2023, has raised over ₹350 crore and invested in 10 Pre-Series A/B companies.

“Our third credit fund is progressing well, with significant deployments expected by June. Expanding on private credit and early-stage innovation, we have launched three active fund structures in GIFT City and demonstrated strong investment execution with $100 million deployed in the first half of 2024,” said Balamurugan, managing partner & co-founder.

Anicut Capital also announced the opening of its new office premises in Chennai.

