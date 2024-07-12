GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai’s Anicut Capital closes late-stage equity continuum fund of ₹300 crore

Overall assets under management of the multi-asset alternative investment firm have reached ₹3,000 crore

Published - July 12, 2024 01:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel

Chennai-based Anicut Capital, a multi-asset alternative investment firm, on Friday, July 12, 2024, announced the close of its maiden late-stage equity continuum fund of ₹300 crore. This fund is designed to support companies preparing for an IPO within the next 2-4 years. With this closure, Anicut Capital’s total assets under management (AUM) have surpassed ₹3,000 crore across all its funds.

“Anicut Capital’s closure of the Anicut Equity Continuum Fund marks a significant milestone in our mission to support high-potential companies on their path to IPO,” said Ashvin Chaddha, managing partner and co-founder, Anicut Capital.

Anicut Capital is raising its third credit fund, aiming for a corpus of ₹1,200-1,500 crore. To date, ₹400 crore has been deployed across seven deals, with the entire corpus expected to be deployed by the end of the financial year. This takes the private credit total deployment to ₹3,200 crore across mid-sized enterprises since inception. Its angel fund, started in January 2020, has invested over ₹275 crore in over 60 early and growth-stage startups. Its equity growth fund, started in 2023, has raised over ₹350 crore and invested in 10 Pre-Series A/B companies.

“Our third credit fund is progressing well, with significant deployments expected by June. Expanding on private credit and early-stage innovation, we have launched three active fund structures in GIFT City and demonstrated strong investment execution with $100 million deployed in the first half of 2024,” said Balamurugan, managing partner & co-founder.

Anicut Capital also announced the opening of its new office premises in Chennai.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / investments

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.