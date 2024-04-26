Chennai Trade Centre to host first Automation Expo roadshow on May 3

April 26, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai will be hosting the first Automation Expo Road Show to discuss the impact of AI and Robotics in process and factory automation.

The road show, to be organised as part of the Automation Expo 2024, would be held at the Chennai Trade Centre on May 3.

About 50 exhibitors from Mumbai would take part and display their exhibits.

The organisers said they expected 500 to 1,000 users of instrumentation and automation to visit the road show.

“This one-day show marks a significant achievement in our collaborative efforts with the exhibitors of Automation Expo 2024 to foster innovation and drive progress in the industry,” they said.

The road show will showcase a diverse array of exhibits along with demonstrations and presentations by experts.

“From robotics and artificial intelligence to industry-specific applications, visitors will gain invaluable insights into the transformative potential of automation technology. This ensures an immersive experience for those eager to explore the forefront of automation advancement,” they said.

More than 800 firms are expected to take part in the 17th International Exhibition and Conference ‘Automation Expo 2024,’ to be organised by IED Communications Ltd. in Mumbai from August 21.