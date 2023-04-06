Chennai to host second edition of India International EV Show 2023

April 06, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

To accelerate the growth of the Indian e-vehicle (EV) industry and to create an enabling environment for the commercialisation of it, auto majors will be vying with each other to display their latest products and technologies in Chennai during May 26-28.

Dubbed as largest international trade show for growth of EVs and associated technologies in India, the event is titled as ‘The India International EV Show 2023’ (IIEV).

As Tamil Nadu is one of the top 10 automobile hubs in the world and home to India’s top auto clusters, it has been chosen as the venue for the second edition, said the organisers in a statement.

A range of 2, 3 & 4 EVs and hybrid vehicles, bikes, skateboards, e-cycles, e-scooters and stand-on scooters will be available for test ride. Besides, top brands will talk/display advanced batteries, charging infrastructure, and associated e-mobility applications.

“This event will be a significant step towards promoting the growth of the Indian EV industry and supporting the country’s vision of achieving climate resilience, energy security, and sustainable growth.” said Namit Gupta, Director, Futurex Group.

The IIEV Show 2023 is organized by Futurex Group and Jharkhand Government is the state partner.